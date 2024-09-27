Private equity deals in India pick up after two years of decline

After two years of decline, private equity (PE) transactions in India have risen by 8.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2024, reaching $24.2 billion, compared to $22.23 billion in the same period in 2023.

The financial services sector led the surge, with deals totalling $6.3 billion, accounting for 26 per cent of all transactions as on Friday. The technology sector followed with $5 billion, while non-cyclical and cyclical consumer sectors recorded $4.3 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively.



Last week, EQT announced plans to acquire a 100 percent stake in an affordable housing finance firm Indostar