Home / Finance / News / Private equity deals in India pick up after two years of decline

Up 9% at $24 bn in first nine months of 2024; financial services, consumer sectors lead

Dev ChatterjeeJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

After two years of decline, private equity (PE) transactions in India have risen by 8.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2024, reaching $24.2 billion, compared to $22.23 billion in the same period in 2023.

The financial services sector led the surge, with deals totalling $6.3 billion, accounting for 26 per cent of all transactions as on Friday. The technology sector followed with $5 billion, while non-cyclical and cyclical consumer sectors recorded $4.3 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively.
 
Last week, EQT announced plans to acquire a 100 percent stake in an affordable housing finance firm Indostar
Topics : financial services consumer market PE deals

