Fintech firms cracked UPI, but scaling up CBDC use cases demands more

Non-banking entities such as fintech firms will have to tap into use cases beyond peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions to scale up the presence of the retail version of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), which is also known as the e₹, said industry players.

These use cases will enable programmable transactions across domains, including the government’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, with subsidies restricted to specific purposes such as food coupons, hospital bills, fertilisers, pesticides, and cross-border remittances.

Last month, non-banks such as MobiKwik and Cred received the nod to roll out an e₹ wallet for their users