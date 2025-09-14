Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fintechs expand secured lending with instant loans against mutual funds

Fintechs including PhonePe, Paytm, BharatPe, and Cred roll out loans against mutual funds, offering instant, fully digital secured credit at lower capital costs for investors

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.
Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

With refined technology stacks, fintechs are venturing into secured lending such as loans against mutual funds (LAMFs), after building a presence in gold and property-backed credit.
 
The latest product for fintechs is LAMF, enabled by the fully digital nature of securities in India. Companies are using in-house technology stacks to facilitate such transactions in real time, which only a few years ago would have taken weeks.
 
Users can pledge their mutual funds as collateral to get instant credit while continuing to stay invested through systematic investment plans (SIPs).
 
“The technology innovation that happened in the last one year has allowed
