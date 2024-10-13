Fintechs turn to secured credit after success with unsecured loans

Nearly a year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked risk weights on unsecured personal loans, leading fintech companies are expanding their range of products to include collateral-based credit in partnership with lenders.

The move comes as companies look to diversify their portfolios and partnerships to include more models that contribute to a firm’s topline and mitigate risk stemming from delinquencies.

For instance, fintech major PhonePe was among the first companies in the sector to roll out a suite of secured products across categories.

In May, the Bengaluru-based firm added mutual fund loans, gold loans, bike