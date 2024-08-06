FM Nirmala Sitharaman, PSB chiefs likely to talk NPAs and cybersecurity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the performance of public sector lenders over the past year, including on the non-performing asset (NPA) front, in a meeting with bank chiefs on August 19, according to two government officials familiar with the matter.



“The meeting is likely to focus on reviewing the banks' performance over the past year, as well as discussing cybersecurity and the digital infrastructure of banks,” said the first government official on condition of anonymity. The person said it was a general review meeting that takes place periodically.



Sitharaman had last chaired a meeting with