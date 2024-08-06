Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, PSB chiefs likely to talk NPAs and cybersecurity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold the review meet on August 19

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
Premium

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Harsh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister  Nirmala Sitharaman will review the performance of public sector lenders over the past year, including on the non-performing asset (NPA) front, in a meeting with bank chiefs on August 19, according to two government officials familiar with the matter.

“The meeting is likely to focus on reviewing the banks' performance over the past year, as well as discussing cybersecurity and the digital infrastructure of banks,” said the first government official on condition of anonymity. The person said it was a general review meeting that takes place periodically.

Sitharaman had last chaired a meeting with

Also Read

No need to keep minimum balance in Jan Dhan, basic savings accounts: FM

NPAs of PSBs on Mudra loans declined to 3.4% in FY24: FM Sitharaman

SFIO carrying out detailed probe into Sahara group companies: FM Sitharaman

FinMin asks state-owned general insurers to focus on profitable businesses

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI board on August 10

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman PSBs Regional Rural Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon