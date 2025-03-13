FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch PM Internship Scheme app on Monday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would launch the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) app on Monday, a move which will make it easier for youngsters to apply for the programme, sources said.

The FM will also launch the first facilitation centre for the Internship Scheme being set up in Kolkata by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The centre is meant to provide assistance and guidance to the youth regarding the scheme, official sources said.

The CII will also set facilitation desks at its 47 Model Career Centres across the country.

