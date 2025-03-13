Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch PM Internship Scheme app on Monday

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch PM Internship Scheme app on Monday

The FM will also launch the first facilitation centre for the Internship Scheme being set up in Kolkata by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would launch the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) app on Monday, a move which will make it easier for youngsters to apply for the programme, sources said.
 
The FM will also launch the first facilitation centre for the Internship Scheme being set up in Kolkata by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The centre is meant to provide assistance and guidance to the youth regarding the scheme, official sources said.
 
The CII will also set facilitation desks at its 47 Model Career Centres across the country.
 
The
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Finance minister internships Ministry of Corporate Affairs CII

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon