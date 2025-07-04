FX reserves reclaim $700 billion mark, just short of all-time high

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.8 billion to $702.7 billion during the week ended 27 June, the highest since 27 September 2024, when reserves had hit an all-time high of $705 billion, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The total reserves rose on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets, which rose by $5.7 billion during the reported week.

This rise in foreign currency assets was driven by active intervention by the RBI via dollar purchases, said experts. The central bank net purchased $5.9 billion during the week. However, the rise in