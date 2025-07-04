Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FX reserves reclaim $700 billion mark, just short of all-time high

India's forex reserves hit $702.7 bn in week ended June 27, nearing 2024 peak; driven by $5.9 bn RBI dollar purchases, partly offset by revaluation losses

The rupee appreciated by 1.3 per cent in the reported week, mirroring a 1.3 per cent decline in the dollar index

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.8 billion to $702.7 billion during the week ended 27 June, the highest since 27 September 2024, when reserves had hit an all-time high of $705 billion, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
The total reserves rose on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets, which rose by $5.7 billion during the reported week.
 
This rise in foreign currency assets was driven by active intervention by the RBI via dollar purchases, said experts. The central bank net purchased $5.9 billion during the week. However, the rise in
