Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Finance ministry allows one-time switch from new pension scheme to NPS

Finance ministry allows one-time switch from new pension scheme to NPS

Finance ministry notification enables Central staff under the Unified Pension Scheme to shift to NPS once, not later than a year before superannuation

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who
premium

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said UPS had been introduced as an option under the NPS framework for Central government employees covered under NPS, with the objective of providing assured payouts. | Representative Picture

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry on Monday allowed Central government employees who opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to shift back to the National Pension System (NPS) through a one-time, one-way switch facility.
 
According to a finance ministry notification, the option can be exercised any time up to one year before superannuation, or three months before the deemed date of retirement in the case of voluntary retirement.
 
“It has been decided that a one-time, one-way switch facility from UPS to NPS shall be made available to all Central government employees who have opted for UPS. This switch facility may be exercised
Topics : Unified Payments System National Pension System central government jobs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon