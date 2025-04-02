Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt appoints Sivasubramanian Ramann as the next PFRDA chirperson

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the name of Sivasubramanian Ramann as the next chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
 
Ramann, who is currently serving as the deputy comptroller and auditor general (CAG) and chief technology officer at the CAG of India, has been appointed for a tenure of five years. He will replace the incumbent Deepak Mohanty, whose term ends in May.
 
The appointment of Ramann comes at a crucial time when PFRDA has started the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from Tuesday.
Topics : PFRDA finance sector Pensions

