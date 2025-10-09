Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Refund of ITC on capital goods facing inverted duty likely soon

Refund of ITC on capital goods facing inverted duty likely soon

An inverted duty structure arises when the tax rate on inputs is higher than that on finished goods, leading to accumulation of unutilised ITC

Industry experts welcomed the Centre’s openness to revisit the rule but said that refunds of ITC on input services should also be taken up alongside capital goods to provide comprehensive relief. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The Centre is actively exploring ways to allow refunds of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) on capital goods under the inverted duty structure (IDS), signalling a move towards rationalising credit flow for manufacturing sectors affected by inverted duty rates, a senior official told Business Standard. An IDS arises when the tax rate on inputs is higher than that on finished goods, leading to the accumulation of unutilised ITC — the tax paid on inputs that businesses can normally offset against their output liability.
“The government has the appetite and is examining how a refund of
Topics : Finance News input tax credit GST input tax credit
