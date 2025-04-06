Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Govt hopes to surpass revised estimates for capital expenditure in FY25

Govt hopes to surpass revised estimates for capital expenditure in FY25

To meet the RE would require a 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in capex

Defending the government position on capital expenditure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently told Parliament that the government had not slowed down its capex push. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

The government is confident of surpassing the revised estimates (RE) for capital expenditure (capex) of ₹10.18 trillion for FY25 based on the advance numbers, two top government officials said.
 
“The numbers we have received so far, even though not for the full financial year, indicate that we are likely to exceed the revised target of capex,” one of the government officials said.
 
The data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) for April-February FY25 showed that the government is falling short of meeting its revised capex target by over ₹2 trillion for the full financial year.
 
To meet the
Topics : Capital Expenditure Nirmala Sitharaman Capex

