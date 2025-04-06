Govt hopes to surpass revised estimates for capital expenditure in FY25

The government is confident of surpassing the revised estimates (RE) for capital expenditure (capex) of ₹10.18 trillion for FY25 based on the advance numbers, two top government officials said.

“The numbers we have received so far, even though not for the full financial year, indicate that we are likely to exceed the revised target of capex,” one of the government officials said.

The data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) for April-February FY25 showed that the government is falling short of meeting its revised capex target by over ₹2 trillion for the full financial year.

To meet the