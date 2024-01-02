Sensex (    %)
                        
Lower duty for electric vehicles in UK FTA inevitable: Govt to automakers

The domestic manufacturers have opposed import duty cuts on EVs, considering that it is a sunrise industry. India has been pushing for duty reduction in a phased manner

India UK, FTA
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

The government has made it clear to domestic automakers that allowing greater market access through concessional duty for electric vehicles (EVs) will be inevitable under the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK).

However, to give comfort to the industry, the government will make sure that opening up of the market takes place in a calibrated manner, taking the industry’s ‘concerns’ into account.
 
The domestic manufacturers have opposed import duty cuts on EVs, considering that it is a sunrise industry. India has been pushing for duty reduction in a phased manner. 
 
“We understand that the EV

Topics : free trade agreement India UK Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

