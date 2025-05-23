Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

A GoM headed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is looking into the future of compensation cess beyond March 2026

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in its meeting in December last year did not take up rate rationalisation and rate reduction in health and life insurance.

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, for which the date will be announced soon, will take up the issues of rate rationalisation and future of compensation cess among other matters, a government official said requesting anonymity. 
“The Groups of Ministers (GoMs) have submitted their reports. There are three or four different aspects relating to making GST simpler. We will take up the issue of compensation cess, rate rationalisation and simplification (at the next Council meeting),” the official said, adding that the meeting will be held after giving states three weeks’ time, following an established norm. 
The GST
