GST Council to take up rate rationalisation issue in next meeting

The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, for which the date will be announced soon, will take up the issues of rate rationalisation and future of compensation cess among other matters, a government official said requesting anonymity.

“The Groups of Ministers (GoMs) have submitted their reports. There are three or four different aspects relating to making GST simpler. We will take up the issue of compensation cess, rate rationalisation and simplification (at the next Council meeting),” the official said, adding that the meeting will be held after giving states three weeks’ time, following an established norm.

The GST