Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / GST rate panel suggests no change to current four-slab structure 'for now'

GST rate panel suggests no change to current four-slab structure 'for now'

The panel of ministers met in the national capital on Thursday to take stock of the progress in the rate rejig exercise and the future course of action

GST
Premium

Shrimi Choudhary Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The group of state ministers set up to suggest changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are of the view that the current four-slab structure should be retained and that there is no need to change the slabs “for now.”

“Some members of the Group of Ministers (GoM) are demanding that there should be no change in tax slabs under GST," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also convenor of the GoM, said after the meeting.

He, however, underlined that this was a preliminary discussion and no decision has been taken.

The panel of ministers met

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon