GST rate panel suggests no change to current four-slab structure 'for now'

The group of state ministers set up to suggest changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are of the view that the current four-slab structure should be retained and that there is no need to change the slabs “for now.”

“Some members of the Group of Ministers (GoM) are demanding that there should be no change in tax slabs under GST," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also convenor of the GoM, said after the meeting.

He, however, underlined that this was a preliminary discussion and no decision has been taken.

The panel of ministers met