HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reported 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in deposits to ₹27.64 trillion in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), outpacing the deposit growth of the industry by 500–600 basis points (bps). On a sequential basis, the bank’s deposit base grew 1.8 per cent.

According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, credit growth in the system inched up to 9.6 per cent YoY in the fortnight ended 13 June. During the same period, deposit growth stood at 10.4 per cent YoY, continuing to outpace credit growth.

In Q1FY26, the