Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

HDFC Bank deposit growth beats industry, mops up ₹49,300 crore in Q1

HDFC Bank's deposits rose 16.2% YoY in Q1FY26, outpacing industry by 500-600 bps; loan growth slowed to 6.7% as CD ratio moderates after post-merger spike

HDFC Bank
premium

Although deposit growth outpaced industry growth, the loan growth of the bank came in below the industry growth. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reported 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in deposits to ₹27.64 trillion in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), outpacing the deposit growth of the industry by 500–600 basis points (bps). On a sequential basis, the bank’s deposit base grew 1.8 per cent.
 
According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, credit growth in the system inched up to 9.6 per cent YoY in the fortnight ended 13 June. During the same period, deposit growth stood at 10.4 per cent YoY, continuing to outpace credit growth.
 
In Q1FY26, the
Topics : Finance News HDFC group HDFC Bank Banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon