HDFC Bank-LKMM Trust row escalates amid claims over loan irregularities

A legal and financial dispute between HDFC Bank and the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), which runs Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, appears to be gaining steam. The Trust has alleged inconsistencies in the bank’s stated loan amounts and the absence of supporting documentation in court. HDFC Bank has strongly denied all claims.

In a public statement on Wednesday, LKMM Trust and its permanent trustee, Prashant Mehta, alleged that HDFC Bank had not presented any official loan ledger or agreement in court to establish the existence of a loan. The Trust pointed to multiple figures cited in various legal filings