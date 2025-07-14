Lower CD ratio, strong deposit growth are tailwinds for HDFC Bank: CEO

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank , has successfully navigated the merger of the erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd into itself, and is now well positioned for faster growth, after consciously calibrating its loan growth in FY25 to bring down the elevated credit–deposit (CD) ratio caused by the merger, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank, in a message to shareholders.

HDFC Ltd merged into HDFC Bank on 1 July 2023, creating a financial behemoth.

“I believe we have successfully navigated the merger and the Bank is now positioned for faster growth. The reset in loan growth