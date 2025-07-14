Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Lower CD ratio, strong deposit growth are tailwinds for HDFC Bank: CEO

Lower CD ratio, strong deposit growth are tailwinds for HDFC Bank: CEO

CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan says merger synergies, reduced credit-deposit ratio and aggressive but prudent deposit growth put HDFC Bank on strong footing for FY26-27

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan
premium

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has successfully navigated the merger of the erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd into itself, and is now well positioned for faster growth, after consciously calibrating its loan growth in FY25 to bring down the elevated credit–deposit (CD) ratio caused by the merger, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank, in a message to shareholders.
 
HDFC Ltd merged into HDFC Bank on 1 July 2023, creating a financial behemoth.
 
“I believe we have successfully navigated the merger and the Bank is now positioned for faster growth. The reset in loan growth
Topics : HDFC Bank CEO Deposit
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon