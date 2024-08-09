Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank top executives highest paid bankers in FY24, ICICI brass next

Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of HDFC Bank, was highest paid banker in India in FY23

HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan
Premium

HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The top executives of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, were the highest earning bankers in FY24, according to data compiled by Business Standard from annual reports of banks.

Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Bank, drew a remuneration of Rs 10.77 crore in FY24, according to the lender’s annual report. Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD at HDFC Bank, drew a remuneration of Rs 11.12 crore.

“The bank follows a total compensation approach, which includes cash variable pay and equity-based incentives that are longer term in nature. At a total compensation

Also Read

HDFC, IDFC FIRST, ICICI Bank credit card-related changes: Details here

HDFC Bank changes credit card rules from August 1: Check details

HDFC Bank rolls out fixed deposit scheme with higher interest rates

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates; see latest rates for ICICI, Kotak, & other banks

HDFC Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points

Topics : HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Axis Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon