I-T department tightens scrutiny on Mauritius-based FPIs over treaty use

I-T department tightens scrutiny on Mauritius-based FPIs over treaty use

Over half a dozen entities receive demand letters from the tax department: sources

Tax experts highlight that under General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and the proposed PPT, tax benefits should not be the primary motive for establishing a fund in Mauritius.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

The Income Tax Department has intensified scrutiny of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Mauritius claiming tax benefits under the India-Mauritius treaty.
 
In the past two weeks, over half a dozen Mauritius-based FPIs received notices from the department regarding their Tax Residency Certificates (TRCs), according to sources.
 
“The department requested copies of TRC applications. Some FPI administrators declared no permanent place of business in Mauritius, which could justify denying tax benefits. Five to seven FPIs received demands to recover taxes on derivatives income,” a source with direct knowledge of the developments said.
 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
