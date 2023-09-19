I-T dept extends ITR filing deadline for charitable trusts till Nov 30

The Income Tax Department has extended the income tax return filing deadline for charitable trusts, religious institutions and professional bodies by one month till November 30.

Also, the due date for furnishing audit reports for 2022-23 by a fund, trust, institution or any university or educational institution or medical institution in Form 10B/10BB has been extended by a month till October 31, 2023.

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is 31.10.2023 is extended to 30.11.2023," the department said in a statement.

ITR-7 is filed by institutions involved in charitable and religious activities; research; and professional bodies, besides political parties and electoral trust.

Also Read Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023 Income Tax Return (ITR) status: Steps to check IT Refund status online Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study State-owned IREDA partners with BoM to finance renewable energy projects States reverting to OPS poses significant fiscal risks: RBI paper Bank lending to NBFCs jumps 23.6% in July to Rs 13.8 trillion: Report