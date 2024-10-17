Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / I-T dept simplifies process under new guidelines for compounding offences

I-T dept simplifies process under new guidelines for compounding offences

It has done away with the categorisation of offences and removed the limit for filing applications

INCOME TAX

The guidelines are expected to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing complexities. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The income tax department on Thursday issued revised guidelines for compounding offences under the I-T law by simplifying the process and lowering the charges.

The revised guidelines will apply to pending as well as new applications for compounding of offences. It has done away with the categorisation of offences and removed the limit for filing applications, among others, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To facilitate the compounding of offences by companies and HUFs, the requirement of the main accused filing the application has been dispensed with.

 

The offences of the main accused as well as any or all co-accused can be compounded on payment of relevant compounding charges by the main accused and/or any of the co-accused, under the revised guidelines.

The compounding charges have also been rationalised by abolishing interest chargeable on delayed payment of compounding charges, reducing rates for various offences, such as for TDS defaults multiple rates of 2, 3 and 5 per cent have been reduced to a single rate of 1.5 per cent per month and basis for calculation of compounding charges for non-filing of return has been simplified.

"The revised guidelines are an additional step towards simplification of procedures aimed at promoting ease of compliance," the CBDT said.

The guidelines are expected to facilitate the stakeholders by reducing complexities arising out of existing multiple guidelines, simplifying the compounding procedure and lowering the compounding charges, it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Banks can claim deductions for broken period interest: Supreme Court

TAX

New portal for filing I-T returns aims to simplify work for taxpayers

income tax itr taxation

Tax dept invites public inputs for I-T Act review to simplify provisions

Supreme Court, SC

SC backs validity of 90,000 I-T reassessment notices made after Apr 1, 2021

income tax itr taxation

Lesser settlement amounts for those who file tax declaration by Dec 31

Topics : Income Tax department IT law Economic offenders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon