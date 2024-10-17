Business Standard
NFRA chairman Pandey stresses the need to adopt global audit standards

Pandey said that NFRA is trying to educate people about the need for adherence to global standards such as ISA 600

In order to become a global powerhouse, India has to adapt to local needs while also catering to global requirements, chairman of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Thursday. Speaking in the context of adopting the revised global audit standards, Pandey said that Indian Chartered Accountants (CAs) can become global powerhouses just like companies in the IT sector, but they need to follow global standards.

“We have made our mark in the field of technology. The question here is, will we make our mark in corporate governance and also in the accountancy and auditing profession across the world?” he said.

Speaking at an ASSOCHAM event, Pandey said that whenever path-breaking reforms are taken, it creates some doubts in the mind.

“We shouldn’t get deterred by some perceived emotion of some pain… Can you afford to say we are unique and we will not agree with the whole world?” Pandey said.

NFRA, on September 17, brought out revised Standards on Auditing 600 (SA) to match the International Standards on Auditing (ISA 600), for public consultations to address “the severely deficient quality and serious lack of due diligence” found in group audits in India.

Pandey said that NFRA is trying to educate people about the need for adherence to global standards such as ISA 600.

“We must do it. The response that we have got, not only from audit firms but seniors in the profession and corporate bodies, said this is what is needed to build trust,” Pandey added.

He said that many of the reforms that NFRA has proposed with respect to the international reporting standards have already been adopted by other countries and are not new, which is an advantage.

Referring to the Satyam scam, which brought about amendments to the Companies Act 2013 and similar such laws that were introduced globally after corporate scandals, Pandey said, “One or two failures should not be brushed aside as isolated things. We must analyse and see what corrective actions can be taken.”

He said each of the orders passed by NFRA or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are examples of regulators taking cognisance of matters and correcting them.

“During the last few years, we have been able to create confidence and trust in the system together with the government, the regulators, and the corporates,” he said.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), according to sources, is concerned that adoption of ISA 600 will result in an unwarranted concentration of audit work with a few large firms and will adversely affect small and medium practices in India, which is very detrimental to growing economies like India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Sebi have conveyed their in-principle agreement with the need to revise the existing standards.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

