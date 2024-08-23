Business Standard
IBBI's self-regulatory guidelines for CoC may not be effective: Experts

Earlier this month, the insolvency regulator introduced guidelines for CoC that steer the insolvency resolution process to stem the value erosion that occurs due to delays and bring more transparency

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
The recently announced guidelines by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for the committee of creditors (CoC) are a step in the right direction, but Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) experts feel that they will not be effective unless a monitoring mechanism is in place.

“There are no obligations for the CoC in these guidelines. They have not been issued under any law and are self-regulatory in nature. When the idea was conceptualised for the first time, IBBI was at least trying to get the Reserve Bank of India on board,” a senior IBC expert said.

