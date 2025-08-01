Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDBI Bank Privatisation: Bids to be invited in Q3FY26, Says Dipam Secretary

The government, in partnership with LIC, plans to sell a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank. Financial bids are expected by Q3FY26, with the transaction to be completed by FY26

In February 2025, the government issued a notification to expedite the process of diluting government equity in select Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and listed Public Financial Institutions (PFIs). (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is expecting to receive the financial bid for IDBI Bank by Q3 of the financial year 2025-26, said Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in a select media briefing on Friday.
 
“The due diligence for IDBI Bank has been completed; data room protocols have been finalised for all interested parties. Formal consultations have been done, and we hope to invite financial bids for it in Q3FY26,” said Chawla.
 
He further added that DIPAM expects to receive the financial bid by December 2025, with the complete transaction set to be finalised by FY26.
