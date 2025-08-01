IDBI Bank Privatisation: Bids to be invited in Q3FY26, Says Dipam Secretary

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is expecting to receive the financial bid for IDBI Bank by Q3 of the financial year 2025-26, said Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in a select media briefing on Friday.

“The due diligence for IDBI Bank has been completed; data room protocols have been finalised for all interested parties. Formal consultations have been done, and we hope to invite financial bids for it in Q3FY26,” said Chawla.

He further added that DIPAM expects to receive the financial bid by December 2025, with the complete transaction set to be finalised by FY26.