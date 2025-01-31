Business Standard

India remains a strategically important country for foreign banks: CEOs

India's growth requires foreign capital, which can come via FDI and supply chain diversification

India remains a strategically important country for foreign banks, even as the retail banking segment is out of consideration for most of them. At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, heads of some of the largest foreign banks operating in India – Ashu Khullar, chief executive officer (CEO), Citibank India; Kaku Nakhate, president & country head, India, Bank of America; Pramod Kumar, CEO, Barclays Bank PLC and head of investment banking, India, and Hitendra Dave, India CEO of HSBC, spoke to Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard on their priorities, their strengths and the key to success in the Indian market.
