India's FDI share gain more than others in its backyard, shows data

But total FDI into India down 22% at $46 billion in FY23, according to the RBI

FPI, FDI, investment, funds, overseas, foreign, investors
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
India’s share of the total global foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow has not only been increasing year on year, the growth on the basis of percentage points compared to competing countries in the region is also amongst the top few.   

This is despite the fact that total FDI into India has fallen by 22 per cent from $58 billion in FY 22  to $46 billion in FY 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shows that India’s share of global FDI inflow has climbed from 2.4 per cent in calendar year 2017 to 3.8 per cent in 2022. However, its total FDI inflows have fallen by 21

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

