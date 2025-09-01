Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India to implement OECD's crypto reporting framework from April 2027

India to implement OECD's crypto reporting framework from April 2027

India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA), a global framework for automatic exchange of tax information next year, he said

Bitcoin, Crypto
premium

Industry estimates peg the Indian crypto market’s transaction values at around $172 billion, with the user base likely to cross 107 million by 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will implement the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) from April 1, 2027, bringing offshore cryptocurrency holdings of its residents under the tax net, according to a senior finance ministry official. 
India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA), a global framework for automatic exchange of tax information next year, he said. 
India had signed an MCAA for financial account information in 2015, but a separate pact under CARF will be required
to cover crypto assets, he clarified. Legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline, he
Topics : crypto trading cryptocurrency
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon