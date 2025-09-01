India to implement OECD's crypto reporting framework from April 2027

India will implement the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) from April 1, 2027, bringing offshore cryptocurrency holdings of its residents under the tax net, according to a senior finance ministry official.

India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA), a global framework for automatic exchange of tax information next year, he said.

India had signed an MCAA for financial account information in 2015, but a separate pact under CARF will be required

to cover crypto assets, he clarified. Legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline, he