Lenders seek RBI's guidance as OFAC restricts payments via ACU mechanism

Agritech Ergos raises $10 mn as equity, debt from investors to grow biz

Axis Bank launches NEO for Business transaction banking platform for MSMEs

Analysts see $25 bn inflow on Indian G-Secs' inclusion into JP Morgan index

AMFI hails JP Morgan's decision to include Indian G-Sec in benchmark index

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

The entry of government bonds in the JP Morgan global bond index is a "reflection of the record of (the government's) fiscal prudence," Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told Business Standard.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com