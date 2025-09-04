Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / IndusInd Bank refutes ex-CFO Gobind Jain's allegations against chairman

IndusInd Bank refutes ex-CFO Gobind Jain's allegations against chairman

IndusInd Bank has rejected allegations made by its former CFO, Gobind Jain, against Chairman Sunil Mehta, calling the claims meritless and part of an attempt to deflect accountability

In Q4FY25, the bank reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore after ramping up provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenues and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has denied the allegations made by its former chief financial officer, Gobind Jain, against the bank’s chairman, Sunil Mehta. The bank stated that the claims are completely devoid of merit and are merely an attempt to deflect due process of law and accountability.
 
In Q4FY25, the bank reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore after ramping up provisions and reversing incorrectly booked revenues and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments.
 
According to media reports, Jain wrote a letter to the Prime
