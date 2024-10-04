Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Inflation rate under outgoing MPC that decided 25 monetary policies

Inflation rate under outgoing MPC that decided 25 monetary policies

The outgoing MPC was constituted in October 2020 and is now demitting office

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) includes three new external members: Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar. In this context, we review how inflation and policy rates performed under the previous MPC, which featured outgoing external members Jayanth Varma, Ashima Goyal, and Shashank Bhide. The outgoing MPC was constituted in October 2020.

It decided outcomes of 25 monetary policies during its tenure. When the panel assumed office in October 2020, headline inflation was recorded at 7.61 per cent. As it demits office, the recent headline print is at 3.65 per cent in August. During its tenure, headline inflation peaked at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.The policy rate – repo rate – was 4 per cent when the second MPC  was constituted. After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the domestic rate-setting panel opted to keep the rate unchanged.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan opposes excluding food inflation in setting interest rates

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's MPC to get new external members as current terms expire in October

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Is the US heading towards recession? What RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC maintains FY25 inflation forecast, food prices remain a challenge

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC proposes process to speed up clearance of cheques in a few hours

Topics : RBI monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LiveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon