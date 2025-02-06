Infra financing not an issue; need to increase project pipeline: NaBFID MD

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), a state-owned infrastructure-focused development financial institution (DFI), is planning to go big on financing airport construction in 2025-26, says Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G in an interview with Harsh Kumar in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

This year’s Union Budget mentioned NaBFID would set up a “partial credit enhancement facility” for corporate bonds for infrastructure. How do you see this?

We initiated partial credit enhancement over the past two years, following the establishment of the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). One of NARCL’s key mandates is developing the bond market. For this