Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Irdai to amend regulatory sandbox norms after committee recommendation

Irdai to amend regulatory sandbox norms after committee recommendation

Irdai has invited comments from the stakeholders on 'Exposure draft Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024' by November 25

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

Changes to the norms are also aimed to facilitate introduction of innovative ideas/new concepts. | R

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulator Irdai has proposed to amend the norms related to 'regulatory sandbox' by incorporating principle-based approach and further facilitate adoption of innovative ideas and new concepts across the insurance value chain.

Regulatory sandbox usually refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled/test regulatory environment for which regulators may or may not permit certain relaxations.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had constituted an internal committee to review the Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) Regulations.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, it has proposed amendments to the regulatory sandbox regulations and seeks comments from the public at large on the proposed amendments.

 

Issuing an exposure draft on regulatory sandbox regulations, Irdai said the amendment seeks adoption of principle based approach over rule based approach.

The changes to the norms are also aimed to facilitate introduction of innovative ideas/new concepts across the insurance value chain, Irdai said.

Irdai has invited comments from the stakeholders on 'Exposure draft Irdai (Regulatory Sandbox) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024' by November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

irdai

Irdai proposes changes to IAC meeting frequency, notice period, structure

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Lockton receives Irdai approval to acquire Arihant Insurance Broking

Premiuminsurance

Consumer protection: Changes in insurance policy terms must be conveyed

data collection, data privacy

Data leaks: Irdai directs two insurers to conduct IT systems audit

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

Irdai asks insurers to check vulnerabilities in IT systems, take measures

Topics : IRDAI regulatory sandbox Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon