Home / Finance / News / IRFC scraps ₹5,000 cr 10-year zero-coupon bonds issue as cut-off rises

IRFC scraps ₹5,000 cr 10-year zero-coupon bonds issue as cut-off rises

Sources said the state-owned institution was looking to raise funds at a similar level but investors wanted a higher cut-off. As a result, it decided to scrap the issuance

IRFC’s ZCB had a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Monday scrapped its planned issuance of Rs 5,000 crore in 10-year zero-coupon bonds (ZCB) after bids came in at a higher yield from investors, sources said.
 
IRFC, the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas capital markets, got bids at a 6.95 per cent cut-off, which was 16 basis points higher than the cut-off it had raised last month through the same instrument.
 
Last month, it raised Rs 2,981 crore through deep-discounted ZCB at an attractive yield of 6.79 per cent.
 
