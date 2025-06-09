Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for transition to universal bank

Jana Small Finance Bank on Monday said it had submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a “universal bank”. on Monday said it had submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a “universal bank”.

The lender closed FY25 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPA ratios below 3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively for two consecutive years, a prerequisite for applying to the RBI for voluntary transition into a universal bank.

Jana SFB joins AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the list of small finance banks seeking a universal banking licence from the