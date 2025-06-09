Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for transition to universal bank

Jana Small Finance Bank has applied to the RBI for voluntary transition to a universal bank, meeting key financial criteria including NPAs below regulatory thresholds for two years

Subrata Panda New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Jana Small Finance Bank on Monday said it had submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a “universal bank”.
 
The lender closed FY25 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPA ratios below 3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively for two consecutive years, a prerequisite for applying to the RBI for voluntary transition into a universal bank.
 
Jana SFB joins AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the list of small finance banks seeking a universal banking licence from the
