Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25

The number of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts in public sector banks fell by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to 22.5 million in FY25, even as the outstanding loan amount grew by a marginal 2.2 per cent growth to ₹41,300 crore during the period, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

The decline in active KCC accounts reflects multiple structural shifts in rural lending, the official said.

“Farmers’ incomes have improved over the years, with many moving out of farming, while in some states they increasingly prefer co-operative banks, NBFCs or input-linked credit like fertilier cards, reducing drawdowns