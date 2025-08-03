Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25

Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget for FY26 increased the loan limit for farmers holding KCC to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh earlier

Kissan, KCC
The KCC scheme, launched in 1998, provides short-term crop loans to farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities at a benchmark rate of 9 per cent.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

The number of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts in public sector banks fell by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to 22.5 million in FY25, even as the outstanding loan amount grew by a marginal 2.2 per cent growth to ₹41,300 crore during the period, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.
 
The decline in active KCC accounts reflects multiple structural shifts in rural lending, the official said. 
 
“Farmers’ incomes have improved over the years, with many moving out of farming, while in some states they increasingly prefer co-operative banks, NBFCs or input-linked credit like fertilier cards, reducing drawdowns
