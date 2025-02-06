Labour ministry plans EPFO pension scheme for platform-based gig workers

The labour ministry is working on a pension scheme under the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for platform-based gig workers. If the scheme is launched, all platform aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, and Blinkit among others will have to contribute towards the pension of the gig workers whom they employ, official sources said.

“The ministry is working on a transaction-based percentage formula to determine pension contributions. Under this, on every transaction performed, the platform aggregator will collect a certain amount and deposit it with the EPFO into the account of the worker. We are hopeful the scheme will be