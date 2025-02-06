Business Standard

Labour ministry plans EPFO pension scheme for platform-based gig workers

In the scheme, gig workers will be allotted a single universal account number (UAN) under EPFO for all platforms, should they choose to work with multiple platforms

EPFO
Last week, the Economic Survey said India's gig workforce is set to reach 23.5 million by 2030.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

The labour ministry is working on a pension scheme under the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for platform-based gig workers. If the scheme is launched, all platform aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, and Blinkit among others will have to contribute towards the pension of the gig workers whom they employ, official sources said.
 
“The ministry is working on a transaction-based percentage formula to determine pension contributions. Under this, on every transaction performed, the platform aggregator will collect a certain amount and deposit it with the EPFO into the account of the worker. We are hopeful the scheme will be
Topics : EPFO Labour Ministry gig economy pension schemes

