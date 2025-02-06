Lower core income, higher slippages dent Indian banks' Q3 profitability

Lower core income, muted margins, and higher slippages weighed on the Indian banking sector’s (excluding small finance banks) profitability in the October–December quarter (Q3FY25). According to Capitalline data, the net profit of 32 scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew by 21.2 per cent year–on–year (Y-o-Y) but dipped 2.4 per cent sequentially.

Excluding State Bank of India (SBI), the banking sector’s net profit was up 12 per cent Y-o-Y. SBI, the country’s largest lender, on Thursday, reported a net profit of Rs 16,891 crore for Q3FY25, up 84.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

While private sector lenders' net profit grew by 3.8 per cent