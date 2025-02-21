Friday, February 21, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Lower salary earners spending on essentials, debt servicing: Report

Lower salary earners spending on essentials, debt servicing: Report

A Perfios-PwC India report shows higher salary bands are allocating a significant portion of their income toward obligatory and discretionary spending

BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

A Perfios-PwC India report on “How India spends: A deep dive into consumer spending behavioúr’ has it that individuals in lower salary brackets are primarily channelling most of their earnings towards meeting essential needs or to service debt. Those in higher salary bands are allocating a significant portion of their income toward obligatory and discretionary spending.
  The dataset analysed in the report comprises tech-savvy borrowers who primarily use FinTech, non-banking financial companies, and other digital platforms. These borrowers were distributed across different geographies (from Tier-3 to metro cities) and income levels - from less than Rs 20,000 to more
