Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Major issuers to tap bond market to raise over Rs 20K cr in next few days

Major issuers to tap bond market to raise over Rs 20K cr in next few days

REC is tapping the market on March 17 to raise as much as Rs 6,000 crore through two tranches via bonds maturing in three years and 10 years

Bonds
Premium

Despite elevated yields, corporates raised over Rs 1 trillion through bonds in February after a relatively muted January, owing to turmoil in the market triggered by geopolitical events.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quite a few large issuers, including state-owned REC, NTPC, and Canara Bank, are tapping the debt capital market next week to raise as much as ₹14,000 crore through bonds despite yields on such debt offers trending higher. Additionally, state-owned PFC is tapping the market this week to raise ₹8,000 crore through bonds, said sources.
 
REC is tapping the market on March 17 to raise as much as ₹6,000 crore through two tranches via bonds maturing in 3 years and 10 years. Similarly, NTPC is eyeing to raise ₹4,000 crore through bonds maturing in 15 years. And, Canara Bank is tapping
Topics : bond market REC NTPC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon