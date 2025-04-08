Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MCA considering an oversight body for lender committee functioning

MCA considering an oversight body for lender committee functioning

"We are discussing whether an oversight committee is required. The discussions at this stage are being done internally at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) level," the senior official said

industry, ibc, pli, bankruptcy
Premium

A CoC in IBC consists of financial creditors, and can also include operational creditors with limited participation and voting rights.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is evaluating the need to have an oversight committee for  better implementation of the code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The move comes after a suggestion in this regard was made by the Supreme Court in its Jet Airways liquidation matter, a senior government official said.
 
“We are discussing whether an oversight committee is required. The discussions at this stage are being done internally at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) level,” the senior official said. 
The top court had laid into the role of all stakeholders, including
Topics : MCA Bankruptcy Code Ministry of Corporate Affairs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon