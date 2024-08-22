Business Standard
MCA likely to bring out internship scheme guidelines within two weeks

MCA likely to bring out internship scheme guidelines within two weeks

The MCA has held industry consultations on the scheme before finalising the guidelines. The ministry will also put in place checks and balances in the scheme to ensure transparency

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has commenced consultations with industry on an internship programme as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement, according to official sources.
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to bring out the guidelines for the Internship Scheme proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23 within the next two weeks, a senior official said.

“The Budget itself has provided a lot of details on how the scheme will work. The guidelines will incorporate those points and also detail the operational framework of the internship scheme,” the senior official said.

The MCA has held industry consultations on the scheme before finalising the guidelines. The ministry will also put in place checks and balances in the

