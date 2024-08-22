MCA likely to bring out internship scheme guidelines within two weeks

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to bring out the guidelines for the Internship Scheme proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 23 within the next two weeks, a senior official said.

“The Budget itself has provided a lot of details on how the scheme will work. The guidelines will incorporate those points and also detail the operational framework of the internship scheme,” the senior official said.

The MCA has held industry consultations on the scheme before finalising the guidelines. The ministry will also put in place checks and balances in the