MFI loan disbursements may decline further for next couple of months

Disbursements in the microfinance segment in Karnataka may slow down further in the next couple of months amid the confusion following the promulgation of an ordinance by the state government, MFI executives said.

The assets under management (AUM) of microfinance institutions (MFIs) in the state stood at Rs 60,000 crore at the end of March 2024, according to the Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions’ (AKMI) annual report for FY24. MFIs service over 10 million clients and employ over 36,000 staff, all of whom are from Karnataka.

Senior MFI executives said the AUM has declined further as lenders moderated disbursements due