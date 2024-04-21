Business Standard
More than 7 years after demonetisation, ATMs are back in spotlight

Demand for cash has increased as e-commerce, retail firms expand. Cash-on-delivery accounts for more than 60% of e-commerce payments

atm money cash
Premium

ATMs can be standalone low-cost extensions to bank branches. One report says every bank branch should have two ATMs in its serviceable vicinity (apart from those on premises)

Raghu Mohan
8 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) has floated a request for proposal for 16,000 automated teller machines (ATMs), the largest such by a bank in the country. Plus, another 17,500 for outsourcing. Keeping SBI company on this front are Bank of Baroda (7,400) and Punjab National Bank (3,500). Taken together, fresh orders for ATMs over the last six months total 44,500, or nearly six-fold of what was placed in the preceding period. “While about 20,000 are replacements for ageing ATMs, it’s still a bonanza,” says Stanley Johnson, executive director, AGS Transact Technologies, which manufactures ATMs. Why so? "Because the installed ATM
Topics : money management ATMs in India Cash management ATM crisis Demonetisation

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

