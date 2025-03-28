MSME bodies raise critical financing issues before parliamentary committee

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) industry bodies on Thursday made representations before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance regarding challenges surrounding Special Mention Accounts (SMA), Bureau of Lending Rating (BLR), and the lack of effective grievance redress mechanisms for MSMEs, according to sources.

“The industry highlighted issues impacting industry access to finance before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in a session,” said a source.

For a long time, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises Industry (FISME) has been requesting an extension of the threshold period for stressed loan accounts under the Special Mention