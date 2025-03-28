Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / MSME bodies raise critical financing issues before parliamentary committee

MSME bodies raise critical financing issues before parliamentary committee

"The industry highlighted issues impacting industry access to finance before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in a session," said a source

Another source said that the representatives highlighted the pressing concerns that continue to hinder MSMEs’ smooth access to credit

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) industry bodies on Thursday made representations before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance regarding challenges surrounding Special Mention Accounts (SMA), Bureau of Lending Rating (BLR), and the lack of effective grievance redress mechanisms for MSMEs, according to sources.
 
For a long time, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises Industry (FISME) has been requesting an extension of the threshold period for stressed loan accounts under the Special Mention
