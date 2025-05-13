Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Multiple ARCs express interest in stressed loans of Sahara Hospitality

Over 17 ARCs including Edelweiss, JM Financial and Phoenix have submitted EoIs to acquire ₹728.58 crore of stressed loans in Sahara Hospitality; bids expected post May 20

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

As many as 17 to 18 expressions of interest (EoIs) have been received for acquiring the ₹728.58 crore stressed exposure of a consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India in Sahara Hospitality Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. The due diligence period has been extended until 20 May, after which binding bids will be invited for the acquisition.
 
Multiple asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) — including Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, Phoenix ARC, JM Financial ARC, Edelweiss ARC, among others — have submitted EoIs to acquire the stressed exposure of the consortium.
 
