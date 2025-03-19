Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Nabard, Sidbi raise Rs 14K cr amid demand for short to medium tenor bonds

Nabard, Sidbi raise Rs 14K cr amid demand for short to medium tenor bonds

This marks a shift from their usual preference for long-tenor bonds, as an oversupply of such bonds has driven yields higher

NABARD, Nabard
Premium

Nabard on Wednesday raised Rs 7,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.48 per cent through bonds maturing in about 3.5 years | Photo: X@NABARDOnline

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major state-owned issuers, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), tapped the domestic debt capital market on Wednesday to raise Rs 14,000 crore through bonds with medium to short tenors.
 
This marks a shift from their usual preference for long-tenor bonds, as an oversupply of such bonds has driven yields higher.
 
Additionally, expectations of successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April and June have prompted issuers to opt for shorter tenures, anticipating that borrowing long-term will be more cost-effective once yields on longer-tenor
Topics : NABARD SIDBI Bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon