Nabard, Sidbi raise Rs 14K cr amid demand for short to medium tenor bonds

Major state-owned issuers, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), tapped the domestic debt capital market on Wednesday to raise Rs 14,000 crore through bonds with medium to short tenors.

This marks a shift from their usual preference for long-tenor bonds, as an oversupply of such bonds has driven yields higher.

Additionally, expectations of successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April and June have prompted issuers to opt for shorter tenures, anticipating that borrowing long-term will be more cost-effective once yields on longer-tenor