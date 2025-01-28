Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / No GST on penal fees for loan non-compliance, says finance ministry

No GST on penal fees for loan non-compliance, says finance ministry

The RBI in its circular had directed regulated entities to replace "penal interest" with "penal charges" for borrowers who fail to comply with loan terms

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Premium

Monika Yadav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday notified that penal charges imposed by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for non-compliance with loan terms will not attract an 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST).
 
The 55th GST Council meeting addressed this issue after receiving representations seeking clarity on the applicability of GST following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directive issued on August 18, 2023, which said that the use of “penal interest for non-compliance with loan terms” should be discontinued.
 
In its circular, the RBI directed regulated entities to replace “penal interest” with “penal charges” for borrowers who
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Banks NBFCs Finance Ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon