Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Now hiring: Centre to fill 25 top posts in financial institutions soon

Now hiring: Centre to fill 25 top posts in financial institutions soon

FSIB will conduct interviews and prepare the shortlist

Now hiring: Centre to fill 25 top posts in financial institutions soon
Premium

Representational Image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union finance ministry needs to identify candidates for 25 key leadership positions in major public-sector financial institutions this calendar year.
 
These include positions of managing director (MD) of Union Bank of India, chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation, MD of India Infrastructure Finance Company, and MD of the Central Bank of India.   
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will conduct interviews and prepare the shortlist of candidates. 
This list will then be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approval. 
The tenure of A Manimekhalai, MD and chief executive officer
Topics : Finance Ministry financial institutions finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon