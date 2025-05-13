Now hiring: Centre to fill 25 top posts in financial institutions soon

The Union finance ministry needs to identify candidates for 25 key leadership positions in major public-sector financial institutions this calendar year.

These include positions of managing director (MD) of Union Bank of India, chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation, MD of India Infrastructure Finance Company, and MD of the Central Bank of India.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will conduct interviews and prepare the shortlist of candidates.

This list will then be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approval.

The tenure of A Manimekhalai, MD and chief executive officer