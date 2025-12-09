Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

The move for the overhaul of the BC channel comes even as the National Institute of Bank Management submitted its report on the channel though it is not yet public

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n
The stage is set for the overhaul of the two-decade-old BC channel — the world's largest boots-on-the-ground channel with 2.5 million agents in the field. (Representative Picture)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI: 2025-30) has called for reworking the remuneration structure of business correspondents (BCs), and allowing the channel to be leveraged for hawking financial products like mutual funds, pension, insurance and related services. 
Further, with a view to assessing the extent of financial inclusion (FI) at the regional level, the new NFSI is for developing a broader and disaggregated new series of FI Index, preferably at the level of states and Union Territories. 
The move for the overhaul of the BC channel comes even as the National Institute of Bank Management (set up by the
