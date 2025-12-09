NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

The National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI: 2025-30) has called for reworking the remuneration structure of business correspondents (BCs), and allowing the channel to be leveraged for hawking financial products like mutual funds, pension, insurance and related services.

Further, with a view to assessing the extent of financial inclusion (FI) at the regional level, the new NFSI is for developing a broader and disaggregated new series of FI Index, preferably at the level of states and Union Territories.

The move for the overhaul of the BC channel comes even as the National Institute of Bank Management (set up by the