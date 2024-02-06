Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over Rs 15 trillion in direct tax mop-up comes in 'automatically'

Proportion of TDS, advance taxes in total collections inching closer to 80%

tax, income tax, TDS
Premium

Representational Image

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A smaller proportion of direct tax collections involves the income-tax (I-T) department running behind taxpayers than was the case a decade ago.

Around 78.4 per cent of total gross direct tax receipts come in through tax deducted at source (TDS) and in the form of advance taxes in 2022-23 (FY23). It was 76.4 per cent in 2013-14. The total value of taxes collected through these routes is Rs 15.5 trillion, the highest in data going back to 2000-01. It was Rs 10.2 trillion in 2018-19 before the pandemic.

There have been fluctuations in individual years, but the share of these routes has

Also Read

TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Q3 preview: TCS likely to report single-digit growth in revenue, net profit

Paytm Bank fiasco: All eyes on IT talent for bank and fintech boards

Capital Small Finance Bank mobilises Rs 157 crore from anchor investors

No decision to introduce plastic notes: MoS finance to Rajya Sabha

UPI payments failing amid server outages; NPCI working with banks

More disclosures, status report now part of voluntary liquidation plan

Topics : TDS direct tax collection TCS tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon